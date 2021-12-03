92nd FSS wins best FSS in AMC second year in a row

The 92nd Force Support Squadron received Air Mobility Command’s 2020 Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank award as the best small installation-level FSS.



This prestigious award is named in honor of Maj. Gen. Eubank, who recognized the importance of morale and welfare for America’s fighting forces to further the overall Air Force mission.



“Our squadron really pulled together last year going through COVID-19,” said Master Sgt. David Goss 92nd FSS superintendent. “I believe we were recognized because we made a lot of effort to put on COVID safe events for the base population, which brought us all together.”



The 92nd FSS also received the award in 2019 as a rare back-to-back achievement, and will now compete at the Air Force level.



“They have validated for us twice in a row now that we have a really good team,” said Theresa Wirth, 92nd FSS deputy director. “We had this mentality in 2019 and we just continued to build on that and thrive through the pandemic.”



Recognition for this award stems from successes in the 92nd FSS promoting morale throughout the wing with events like Snowfest and assisting families by ensuring the Child Development Center stayed open.



“We have a little phrase of ‘Refueling the Fairchild community,’” Wirth said. “I think we’ve done that. There are really diverse jobs and skill sets in our squadron and we are just a really cohesive team.”



Through the successes of the 92nd FSS doing everything from morale, fitness, and personnel support, Team Fairchild is able to continue its investment in the quality of life and service for its Airmen and families.



“It really means a lot to me for the people who work in the unit,” Goss said. “We touch every part of this base and I’m just extremely proud of every Airman in the squadron who helps get the mission done.”

