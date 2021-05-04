Photo Essay: Garrison commander's spouse supports 2021 Month of the Military Child with book reading at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Dawn Poss, spouse of Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss, reads a book...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Dawn Poss, spouse of Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss, reads a book April 5, 2021, to children at the installation Child Development Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Poss completed book readings throughout the center for more than an hour in support of the installation observance of April as the Month of the Military Child. Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor and celebrate military children and youth for their service, commitment, and sacrifice in support of the Army's and Department of Defense's mission. The observance reiterates the U.S. military's commitment to provide quality care and positive youth development for a bright future. The April 2021 observance theme is “Military Children and Youth: A Resilient Force in a Changing World.” Fort McCoy is holding several observance events throughout April 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Dawn Poss, spouse of Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss, reads a book April 5, 2021, to children at the installation Child Development Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Poss completed book readings throughout the center for more than an hour in support of the installation observance of April as the Month of the Military Child.



Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor and celebrate military children and youth for their service, commitment, and sacrifice in support of the Army's and Department of Defense's mission.



The observance reiterates the U.S. military's commitment to provide quality care and positive youth development for a bright future.



The April 2021 observance theme is “Military Children and Youth: A Resilient Force in a Changing World.”



Fort McCoy is holding several observance events throughout April 2021.



