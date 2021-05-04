AFMC leadership to host virtual town hall

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Materiel Command leadership will host a command-wide virtual town hall, Tuesday, April 27, at 2 p.m. EDT.



Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC Commander, Patricia M. Young, AFMC Executive Director, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, will discuss current topics and address questions from personnel across the command.



“A lot has happened over the past few months, so we feel it’s the right time to host a town hall with our Airmen,” said Bunch. “I highly encourage everyone to participate, and we look forward to answering your questions.”



The live event will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams Commercial Virtual Remote platform and will be open to AFMC personnel. The link to the live session will be sent through internal email channels prior to the event.



AFMC personnel can submit questions prior to the town hall on the event page on the AFMC Facebook or through the direct link available on the homepage of the AFMC website. Pre-event submissions will be accepted until April 20.



Individuals are highly encouraged to submit questions before the deadline to increase the likelihood that they will be answered during the live event. Any questions submitted during the livestream will be answered subject to time limitations.



The full video will be available following the event along with a transcript for review by those unable to attend.



Questions regarding the event can be sent to the AFMC public affairs office at afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 15:33 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US