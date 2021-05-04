USS Tulsa, USCGC Kimball Conduct Joint Training

Courtesy Photo | PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2021) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2021) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and Legend-class USCGC Kimball (WMSL-756) joined forces for joint training in the eastern Pacific Ocean, April 4. Joint training and education to the Navy-Coast Guard all-domain naval force maintains our nation’s advantage at sea. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2021) – The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard joined forces to conduct joint training in the eastern Pacific Ocean, April 4.



This evolution provides training and education to the Navy-Coast Guard all-domain naval force to maintain our nation’s advantage at sea. By conducting operations together, Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and Legend-class USCGC Kimball (WMSL-756) protect vital American security and prosperity.



“This operation offers an opportunity for the Navy-Coast Guard team to practice integration on our shared playing field," said Cmdr. William Dvorak, Tulsa’s commanding officer. “I was truly impressed with the seamanship displayed by my LCS Sailors and their Coast Guardsmen counterparts.”



In an era of rapid change and evolving threats, unit-level joint integration maintains an agile and adaptive naval force. Tulsa, homeported in San Diego, and Kimball, homeported in Honolulu, are united in common purpose, prepared to defend our national interests anywhere and anytime.



“Kimball has spent the last several months conducting crucial operations in Oceania with regional allies in support of rules based order and the protection of fisheries stocks of sovereign nations,” said Capt. Holly Harrison, the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball’s commanding officer. “Furthering these efforts, Tulsa and Kimball conducted joint operations which demonstrated our Nation’s modernized, integrated all-domain naval force is ready to uphold maritime governance, counter malign behaviors, and support partners.”



U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready assets to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.