Building cohesive teams during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.05.2021

    Story by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany -- National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed each year during the month of April to raise awareness and educate communities on the prevention of sexual assault.

    This year’s theme is "Building Cohesive Teams through Character, Trust and Resilience. Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission."

    “Once you have strength in the structure, your people and their mission are protected,” said Florence Hare, a Nurse Practitioner and Sexual Assault Medical Director/Program Manager at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. “The Sexual Assault Response Teams build strong foundations within our military and civilian communities. The trust that is then placed in them by our service members and civilians allows all their work, their mission, to be accomplished.”

    Sexual Assault Awareness Month began in 2001 when the National Sexual Violence Resource Center coordinated the first formally recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign. It wasn't until 2009 when President Barack Obama made the first official proclamation that April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

    “SAAPM reminds everyone about the importance of prevention, intervention, and recognition of sexual assault in order to not only care for a victim, but more importantly to remove the threat from the ranks and prevent sexual assault from occurring,” said Hare.

    The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program's primary mission is to enhance Army readiness through the prevention of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities.

    “The most important part for me is the work we do with victims and their supporters,” said Julia Armstrong, the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Manager for Regional Health Command Europe. "It is important to build relationships with the other professionals who assist victims and to work closely as the Sexual Assault Response Team. This team develops a holistic support plan to assist victims throughout the entire process and is built on the needs of the individual we are helping.”

    If you have been a victim of sexual harassment or sexual assault, you can visit https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/ for help and resources. Across the European Theater of Operations, contact a SHARP Professional via the SHARP 24/7 Helpline 53-SHARP (DSN: 537-4277) or from off post/civilian number +49 (0) 611-143-537-4277.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 05:43
    Story ID: 393016
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    This work, Building cohesive teams during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHARP

    Army Medicine

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe

