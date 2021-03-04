U.S. Army Medical Professionals Administer COVID-19 Vaccines in Saipan

Photo By Brad Ruszala | SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 3, 2021) – Sgt. Diana Sandoval, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Brad Ruszala | SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 3, 2021) – Sgt. Diana Sandoval, assigned to 25th Infantry Division, administers a COVID-19 Vaccine in support of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC) COVID-19 Vaccination team at the Medical Care and Treatment Site (MCATS). U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, through U.S. Army Pacific, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Brad Ruszala) see less | View Image Page

A team of 12 U.S. Army medical professionals began administering COVID-19 Vaccine doses to members of the local community in Saipan, April 3.



The team, composed of a medical officer and combat medic specialists assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, traveled to Saipan, April 1. The Soldiers are slated to complete a 30-day mission assignment to augment Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC) medical providers in their campaign to vaccinate the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) community.



Following the medical team’s arrival, CHCC Chief Operating Officer Subroto Banerji provided the Soldiers with a tour of the CHCC Medical Care and Treatment Site (MCATS) where the team would soon integrate with CHCC staff, review procedures, and begin providing COVID-19 Vaccine doses to community members.



CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres voiced his gratitude for the assistance that the medical team has provided to bolster CHCC’s “Vaccinate CNMI” mission.



“The 12-member U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Vaccination Support Team will provide tremendous support in supplementing ongoing requirements by CHCC and the Task Force as we expand vaccination efforts at the MCATS and during the homebound vaccination program that CHCC and the Task Force is going to be rolling out soon,” said Torres. “I would like to extend my appreciation to INDOPACOM and USARPAC for their partnership and to the 25th ID Vaccination Team who are here on the ground.”



Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Joint Region Marianas, echoed Torres’ sentiments regarding the team’s mission to Saipan. “I'm truly grateful for the men and women of the 25th Infantry Division medical team and their assistance to our partners in the CNMI,” said Menoni. “The fight against COVID-19 is an all hands effort and I'm proud that these Soldiers are directly contributing to the CHCC vaccination campaign and helping to protect the health of the CNMI community.”



U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, through U.S. Army Pacific, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.