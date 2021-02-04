P-S GAR celebrates Month of the Military Child

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, signed a proclamation to begin Month of the Military Child for the garrison on April 2, 2021. Activities for the month long celebration include a door decorating contest, a masquerade ball, a gratitude garden and community library grand opening.



“It’s a time that the community can come together and support military-connected children,” said Ruth Moore, Schriever Air Force Base school liaison. “These kids deserve our support as they support their family members who serve.”



In 1986, Defense Secretary Casper Weinberg established April as Month of the Military Child in order to celebrate military children and the sacrifices they make in order for their loved ones to continue to serve our country. A parent’s military career can be difficult on children; from constantly changing schools and having to make new friends, to saying goodbye to their parents for months on end. This requires an underestimated amount of resiliency and strength.



“The official flower of the military child is the dandelion,” said Moore. “The plant puts down roots almost anywhere, and it’s almost impossible to destroy."



The garrison community is also encouraged to participate in “Purple-Up Day” on April 16. When combining the official colors of each military branch it creates purple; which symbolizes support for military families and children.



A complete list of garrison Month of the Military Child events can be found on the 21st and the 50th Force Support Squadron websites.



For specific event details for Peterson AFB, please contact Victoria Henderson, Peterson AFB school liaison, at 719-556-7832 or victoria.henderson.1@spaceforce.mil and Ruth Moore, Schriever AFB school liaison, at 719-567-6176 or ruth.moore.1@spaceforce.mil.

