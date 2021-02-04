Fort Campbell leaders unite against sexual assault

Photo By Ethan Steinquest | Major General JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and...... read more read more Photo By Ethan Steinquest | Major General JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, signs the Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention pledge during a proclamation signing March 30 at Division Headquarters. Also pictured, from left: Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour, garrison senior enlisted adviser, Col. Jeremy D. Bell, Fort Campbell garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, division senior enlisted adviser. see less | View Image Page

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Fort Campbell is launching a tie-in campaign to educate the community on intervention and prevention.



Post leadership kicked off the effort with a proclamation signing March 30 at Division Headquarters, demonstrating their commitment to addressing sexual harassment and assault on post.



“We know this continues to be a problem in the Army, so of course it continues to be a problem within this division,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “But I think we are on the path to building cohesive teams and a structure to make sure every Soldier feels safe in their own environment.”



Building cohesive teams through character, trust and resilience is the Army’s SAAPM theme this year, said Penny Gietzen, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention program manager, 101st Abn. Div.



“By signing this proclamation today, we are coming together as an installation to form a united front,” she said. “The trust between our leaders and Soldiers is what empowers cohesive teams to grow, improves unit readiness, identifies and stops negative behaviors and prevents sexual harassment and sexual assault.”



Fort Campbell is hosting several events throughout the month to further emphasize those goals:



•3rd Brigade Combat Team is hosting “Paws for Sharp:” 9:30 a.m.-noon April 16 at South Dog Park, Bastogne Road. Community members are invited to bring their pets and discover ways to overcome obstacles through activities including an agility challenge course and cornhole tournament. The first 100 participants will receive teal bandanas, the color representing sexual assault prevention.



•Sergeant Major Aaron Stone, a sexual assault survivor and combat veteran, will share his personal story at 9 a.m. April 21 via Microsoft Teams. Stone is an experienced speaker who has transformed his childhood trauma into a mission to help fellow survivors. Those interested in hearing from him may call 931-257-8459 or 931-257-8466 for a link to the meeting.



•The Family Advocacy Program will host a “Talk to Me” seminar for 3rd BCT Soldiers 1-3 p.m. April 21 at Cole Park Commons, 1610 101st Airborne Division Road. Participants will use music lyrics as a technique to connect to artists, examine their own communication styles and identify communication barriers within their relationships. Focus areas include self-awareness, impulse and emotion regulation, empathy and connection.



•3rd BCT will host a SHARP 2K Walk/5K Run 6:30-8 a.m. April 23. Participants will travel along A Shau Valley Road, starting and ending at 3rd BCT field.



•Fort Campbell’s SHARP Program Office will host a SAAPM Golf Scramble 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23 at Cole Park Golf Course, 1610 101st Airborne Division Road. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and pre-start begins at 8 a.m. Units will be allotted four players per team, and green fees, range balls and lunch will be provided for participants. Prizes are available for longest drive, closest to pin, last place team members and the top teams in each flight.



McGee delivered additional comments on the importance of SAAPM via an address available on the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Facebook page.