    Dignitaries pay special visit to Joint Task Force 17 at Cashman vaccination site

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie | U.S. Senator’s Jacky Rosen (center left) and Catherine Cortez Masto visit with...... read more read more

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    LAS VEGAS – Rep. Susie Lee and senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto visited with Joint Task Force 17 Soldiers and Airmen at the Cashman vaccination site in Las Vegas the last week of March.

    Lee visited on Tuesday, Mar. 30 while Rosen and Cortez Masto stepped in Thursday, Apr. 1 to witness the incredible work being done at the location.

    “We are making progress, Nevada,” Rosen said. “Let’s keep working together to keep one another safe and healthy.”

    Land Component Commander Col. Troy Armstrong was also in attendance on Tuesday and thanked the Soldiers and Airmen who are working on the front lines during this pandemic.

    Cashman is the largest vaccination site in Nevada and it has multiple agencies working together to help Las Vegas communities. They include: Clark County Fire, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Southern Nevada Health District, University Medical Center, and our men and women of the Nevada Guard.

    This center averages over 20,000 doses a week, according to staff reports. The SNHD has accounted for about 919, 386 doses administered as of Mar. 30.

    “This is a perfect example of collaboration,” Cortez Masto said. “What we have here with FEMA, Clark County, UMC, the Southern Nevada Health District, and our National Guard is just incredible.”

    TAGS

    Nevada National Guard
    17th Sustainment Brigade
    COVID19NationalGuard

