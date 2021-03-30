First Chief of Space Operations visits Kirtland, Guardians

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, visited Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 29-30, 2021.

Raymond, as the senior uniformed space officer, is responsible for the organization, training and equipping of all organic and assigned space forces serving in the U.S. and overseas.

During his visit, Raymond toured various locations across the installation and met with Team Kirtland members, to include recently transferred Guardians, to receive updates on the mission activities they perform.

“From just two years ago, this being a dream, to where we are today says a lot about the hard work and dedication displayed by each and every one of you,” said Raymond. “I am consistently impressed by how fast our Guardians and Air Force teammates have come together to build this new service.”

At the end of the visit, Raymond held Kirtland’s first Space Force Guardian All Call at the Air Force Operational Test & Evaluation Center. Raymond spoke with newly-minted Guardians about the Space Force focus for its second year on integrating the service.

During the All Call he also highlighted that in order for the Space Force to continue reaching its goals, Guardians must keep pushing the scientific and technological boundaries.

“We’re not just changing patches and saying ‘now we’re in the Space Force,’” Raymond said. “That doesn’t really change anything. We can’t do this the way we’ve always done it. We have an opportunity to be disruptive innovators and if we get this right, I think you're going to see the Space Force become an incubator for change for the broader Department of Defense.”

Raymond concluded his All Call by saying, “I’d trade places with you in a heartbeat; the future is in your hands now and I’m excited to see what you will do.”

