Army tech, modernization at the forefront of mission objectives

Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas – The head of U.S. Army Materiel Command, Gen. Ed Daly met with Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) Commander Col. Joseph Parker and top leaders to review the ongoing efforts to modernize existing manufacturing technologies.



Daly toured the rotary-winged aircraft maintenance facility, which will observe its 60th year of service to the nation April 21, to see firsthand how industrial base modernization and the expansion of critical infrastructure can help sustain CCAD’s recapitalization operations.



“CCAD is using available technology such as robotics and automated blue light scanning, to develop a multipurpose assembly and disassembly line that can adapt to future modernization efforts,” Daly said as he walked through the post-Hurricane Harvey repaired and renovated hangar.



To get an accurate account of the day-in and day-out operations in support of the Army mission, Daly spent time talking to artisans and subject matter experts in metal spray, T700 engines, the UH-60V line and the new Aircraft Corrosion Control Facility.



CCAD has the advantage of a trained, tested and veteran workforce with a future forward-thinking mindset toward 3D capabilities, heavy metal eradication and real-time data technology and processes.



“We do things here that no one else in the Army does,” Parker said. The depot is committed to investing in the future by focusing on new and emerging capabilities such as additive manufacturing and reverse engineering technology, while ensuring the readiness of today’s Army with an adaptive and agile service.



As the depot continues to combat COVID-19 and protect the workforce, masked CCAD employees greeted Daly as he walked from one location to the next. The pride of the workforce shined through the smiling eyes behind the masks.



Prior to wrapping up his visit, Daly said to employees, “Keep doing great things and making a difference. [I] appreciate what you do.”

Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US