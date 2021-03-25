Survey participation best in years housing official says

Fort Jackson housing updates were just one area highlighted in the Fort Jackson Community Town Hall held virtually March 18. Fort Jackson leadership as well as representatives gave updates to the post community about a variety of on-post events and facilities.



Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle Jr., Garrison Commander Col. John “Wes” Hankins, Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish Williams led the event.



“All our neighborhoods exceeded the Army’s participation goal of 20%,” said Luis Rosario-Febus, director of the Garrison Housing Office.

“Collectively the Fort Jackson participation score is 28.8%, which is the highest here on Fort Jackson in the last couple years.”



Officials have said the more participation in the surveys help leaders prioritize any updates to on-post housing. The Housing Tenant Bill of Rights is part of this prioritization.



“We email every incoming personnel the Housing Tenant Bill of Rights and plain language brief,” Rosario-Febus said.



The first five rights allow tenants to reside in a housing unit that meets health and environmental standards; reside in a unit that has working fixtures, appliance and utilities, to reside in well-maintained common areas. The bill of rights also affords tenants to be furnished with a written lease with clearly defined rental terms; a copy of the plan language brief, before and 30 days after, signing the lease. It also gives tenants sufficient time and opportunity to prepare and be present for move-in and move out inspections.



A complete copy of the bill of rights can be found at the Fort Jackson Housing Facebook page.



Fort Jackson Family Homes has also been busy repairing and improving the housing area said James Harper with Balfour Beatty. Just over $1.4 million has been spent creating nine parking spaces on Phillips Court; replacing 38 roofs and patio doors; remediating mold; repairing 63 drainage issues and 10 under slab drain lines.



There is a $10 million plan waiting for Army-level approval to “demolish 30 homes and rebuild 30 homes that will eliminate 30 more of our vintage units,” he said.



Every residence in Fort Jackson Family Homes get four inspections each year. The homes are inspected annually, semi-annually with two quarterly inspections. Even though the homes get inspected four times a year it is important for residents to submit work orders properly.



“Submitting a work order is an important process we look forward to every day,” said Judy Boley, Balfour Beatty’s housing manager on Fort Jackson. She asked residents to call emergency work orders in immediately at (803) 787-6416 and speak to a live person. “For routine work orders we ask you submit them through Rent Café app or through the Fort Jackson Resident Portal. That gives you the ability to track your work order, you can upload detailed pictures … the technician will have a better understanding of what has to be done in your home.”



The resident portal can be found at www.FortJacksonFamilyHomes.com.

Residents do not need to sign off on the work order due to COVID-19 precautions, but residents will get a phone call to ensure satisfaction, Boley added.



Boley concluded by highlighting some Fort Jackson Family Homes virtual events for the whole family. There was a Shamrock Scavenger Hunt March 1-16, a neighborhood cleanup Wednesday and kid’s crafts. The community’s kid’s Easter event is scheduled for April 1, with a spring craft event April 14 and Earth Day April 22.



To learn more about Fort Jackson Family Homes or other on-post events watch the community town hall in its entirety at https://www.facebook.com/USArmyGarrisonFortJackson/videos/274891817375463/

