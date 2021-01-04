NAVFAC Atlantic Announces its 2021 Process Improvement Team of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic Commander, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey bestowed the honor of 2021 Process Improvement Team of the Year (Gold Award) to the PW61 General Fund Transition Team March 15.



The team which includes Wade Wilhelm, David Dinwiddie, Carl Bender, and Mary Harshberger was tasked with ensuring a successful transition from Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF) to General Fund during fiscal year (FY) 2020. This change included a transition of utilities payments to Maximo, Command Financial Management System (CFMS), Standard Accounting and Budget Reporting System (SABRS), and Wide Area Workflow (WAWF), and the development of a new interface between CIRCUITS and Maximo.



NAVFAC tasked the team with providing critical input to process and systems design as well as implementation support during the year to all nine NAVFAC Facility Engineering Commands (FECs). The PW61 General Fund Transition Team accepted the tremendous challenge laid before them and proceeded to learn Maximo, CFMS, SABRS, and WAWF in order to provide user training and support in functional areas not previously within the PW6 domain. The team analyzed each NAVFAC FEC's data, coordinated corrective actions and trained Utilities and Energy Management and Financial Management personnel, and their efforts resulted in successful invoice payments.



The NAVFAC Atlantic PW61 branch’s support in providing critical input to NAVFAC regarding process and systems design as well as implementation support during the year to all NAVFAC FECs guaranteed $900 million in utility invoices were paid. The technical expertise and hard work of the team contributed to the successful transition from NWCF to General Fund during FY 2020 and assured an improved starting position for the NAVFAC FECs in FY 2021.



