Connecticut Guard supports vaccine distribution at Naval Submarine Base New London

GROTON, Conn. – The Connecticut National Guard partnered with Naval Submarine Base New London to further distribute 1,000 initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sailors and eligible U.S. Navy personnel on April 1.



Connecticut was one of few states in the Guard that had the cold storage capacity to accept the Pfizer vaccine, greatly expanding the number of doses the Guard had available. The Guard offered a total of 2,000 doses to the sub base to assist in their vaccination plan.



“The operation that’s going on today is the high point so far in our vaccination efforts,” said Cmdr. Reginald Preston, Naval Submarine Base New London executive officer. “We are extremely fortunate to have the Connecticut Guard alongside to work with us administer this many doses in one evolution.”



With the increased available doses from the Connecticut National Guard’s supply and site manning capabilities from Naval Branch Health Clinic Groton, Guard and Navy personnel were able to efficiently administer the vaccine, with 800 shots in arms in the first three hours alone.



“It’s been outstanding,” said John Varone, Naval Submarine Base New London installation emergency management officer. “We’re able to take the Guard’s resources, mesh them with our resources, and provide an effective vaccination plan for the sub base population.”



“Today’s operation is running like clockwork,” said Preston. “By 6:00 a.m. everybody arrived and started the setup, at 7:00 Sailors were coming in the door and it’s been non-stop ever since. Three and a half hours in, we already have almost twice our record number of shots in a day administered.”



Having these vaccines available to the base’s Sailors is key in battling the pandemic and maintaining readiness, said Preston.



“We’re working down the Department of Defense schema just like everybody else in the military and this is a literal and figurative shot in the arm for the top end of that schema,” said Preston. “Most of the people here today are submarine sailors and we’re maintaining the medical readiness of those warfighting units, any of which could be ready to go in a moment’s notice for national-level tasking.”



Preston also highlighted the public health benefits driven by vaccine availability.



“With COVID-19, the aim is to get to maximum immunity in our community, and the community mission is being met with this event here today,” said Preston.



The DOD-wide COVID-19 vaccination effort has forged an enduring partnership between the Connecticut National Guard and the sub base.



“Even before we started the vaccination mission, we reached out to the sub base because they’re our backup storage location in case something happens at our primary storage location,” said Sgt. 1st Class Szuba, Connecticut Army National Guard Medical Detachment COVID-19 vaccination noncommissioned officer in charge. “Now we have contacts within the clinic and we’ll call each other if we need support. And now that we have this partnership I think we’ll be able to accomplish more missions together.”



Preston also expressed thanks for the Guard’s role in the partnership.



“Working with the Connecticut National Guard is a dream,” said Preston. “It’s nothing but professionals all around and we love bringing them alongside. Naval Submarine Base New London has the rare opportunity to become joint for a day, and we’re glad to have the Guard here with us.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 12:10 Story ID: 392946 Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Guard supports vaccine distribution at Naval Submarine Base New London, by TSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.