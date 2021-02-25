Open-concept recruiting office reopens doors in Raleigh

A newly-renovated officer-accessions recruiting office is now officially open for business after a grand reopening, here, February 25, 2021.



The 318th Recruiting Squadron and 360th Recruiting Group leadership cut the ribbon after two months of extensive renovations focused on an open-concept theory to cultivate innovation and creativity for 318th RCS’ F Flight.



“This is the new standard for officer-recruiting offices across the country,” said Col. Jeffrey Rosa, commander of the 360th RCG. “Our revitalized Air Force culture is focusing on breaking down barriers, both figuratively and literally, and having an open-office concept inspires a productive hub of communication and collaboration between our recruiting professionals.”



The office is home to 318th RCS F Flight, comprised of seven military members and one civilian, who are responsible for Air Force officer accessions recruitment in the greater Raleigh area of responsibility.



“Our new office now mirrors the required professionalism of our occupation,” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Barr, commander of the 318th RCS. “We are recruiting America’s critical career fields and inviting exceptional individuals into our force -- our office needs to reflect that competency.”



Previously, the flight worked out of a lower-level office space in the same building in the North Hills area of Raleigh. Members of 318th RCS F Flight were separated by nine different offices in a sprawling layout, which hampered cross-talk and collaboration, according to Tech. Sgt. Phillip Musgrave, an OA recruiter with 318th RCS F Flight.



“The new OA recruiting office runs parallel with the operational process and up-to-date recruiting models developed by many civilian marketing, social media, and recruiting companies,” said Musgrave. “Adopting this style not only shows our emphasis of keeping par with state-of-the-art practices, but continues to highlight that the Air Force Recruiting Service as the most forward-thinking and progressive recruiting branch of service.”



Members of 318 RCS F Flight are already back at work, noting the change was welcomed and driving productive communication.



“We are sharing information more freely and in return has allowed us to operate more effectively,” said Tech. Sgt. Travis Carlson, OA recruiter with the 318th RCS F Flight. “The culture in the office is stronger than ever since we all feel like we are part of a team, rather than a bunch of individual recruiters sharing an office space.”



The renovations began on Dec. 15, 2020, and finished on Feb. 15, 2021 with the total cost of renovations at $216,000.

