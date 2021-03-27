2nd Brigade hosts Ranger Challenge at JB MDL

U.S. Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from across the Northeast traveled to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey to compete in the annual Brigade Ranger Challenge that took place March 26-28.



The intent of the Ranger Challenge is to test cadets mentally and physically while developing their leadership abilities and fostering teamwork.



The U.S. Army Cadet Command's 2nd Brigade had 30 of its 42 host schools compete on Fort Dix. The cadets tested their skills by navigating the ranges, running through an obstacle course, executing grenade simulations, providing first aid, participating in foot marches and other tasks.



Each function of the event is designed to challenge the cadets' physical and mental resilience. Teamwork is also essential to success during the competition.



“We came here for a challenge, but also to have fun and build comradery,” said Cadet Keelan Carey from the University of New Haven ROTC. “It was a good challenge. A good mix of trying not just to muscle through it, but be mentally agile and quick with decision making, as well.”



The Ranger Challenge concluded Sunday morning during a closing ceremony at Doughboy Field with cadets standing tall and alert despite exhaustion and heavy rainfall. Trophies and banners were awarded to participants with the highest scores over the weekend.



2nd Brigade Commander U.S. Army Col. Fred Toti and CSM Gregory Caywood, presented awards and gave closing comments.



“We had a fantastic Ranger Challenge 2021,” Said Col. Toti. “It was an absolutely outstanding opportunity for our cadets to compete among the other schools in the North East. We're thankful to the base that our COVID mitigation protocols were able to allow us to do the event. Couldn't be happier and we can't wait for the opportunity again next year.”

