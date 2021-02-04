AMCOM TAGM supply reaches 100% availability

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Program Office reached 100% supply availability for the month of January. (iStock photo) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Program Office reached 100% supply availability for the month of January.



Matrixed under Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, the TAGM mission of is to develop, test, acquire, field and sustain air and ground-launched weapon systems for the Army, joint services and coalition warfighters and to provide a decisive advantage in joint all domain operations.



“This 100% supply availability was years in the making,” said Seth Cole, AMCOM TAGM sustainment director. “For us at AMCOM and within TAGM, it means that every asset the Soldier needs – that is AMCOM managed – they get it on time to conduct their mission. This reduces non mission capable vehicle down time and allows the Soldiers to train and conduct their mission without interruption. Two years ago, due to surges in demands and significant obsolescence, we had supply availability around 65%. We initiated new engagements with industry and our organic depots and infused Army Working Capital Funds to shore up gaps and incentivize expedited deliveries from our contractors. Our [program manager] also assisted us in obtaining some parts through their fielding teams and depot visits also assisted in yielding more output.”



Cole went on to state that TAGM worked closely with Defense Logistics Agency contracting on establishing an enterprise end-to-end contract with major contractors that includes repair and new procurement of assets.



“Unlike most contracts, this contract was a nine-year requirements-based contract that allowed for surge potential, should we find ourselves in large-scale combat operations,” said Cole. “This contract vehicle also lowers our AWCF requirements by allowing for contract coverage for the next nine years.”



TAGM works weekly with contractors and organic depots to keep track of delivery schedules, performance-to-promise metrics and resulting gaps while working to mitigate issues before they ever become visible to the Soldier.



The nine-year $950 million contract and an eight-year $700 million contract help to ensure that supply chain readiness remain high and costs to AWCF are reduced.



“We have TAGM depot maintenance technicians that serve as our face to the field and they are constantly working with the Soldiers to help them better maintain their equipment by effectively troubleshooting issues and, ultimately, order less from the AWCF,” said Cole. “Not only does this reduce unneeded assets, it lessens the down time units would otherwise have waiting on maintenance or supplies and allows them to execute their mission without interruption.”



“By having a requirement-based contract with Diagnostic and Retrieval Systems and a [Third Party Logistics] contract, this ensures we will have enduring contract coverage without worry of what future real-world events may happen,” said Cole. “Whatever the future brings us, these contracts will be able to adapt. Additionally, the less time it takes to put something on contract, the less we have to order at any given time. I expect this to reduce our AWCF requirements by over $15 million annually.”



According to Cole, the TAGM efforts align with the AMCOM commander’s campaign plan in preparing for large-scale combat operations.



“We are going to have to execute the mission with fewer resources,” said Cole. “We prioritized the contracting strategy as a way to reduce our requirements but still give our Soldiers what they expect and deserve. Readiness remains our No. 1 priority. This contract will ensure we are able to respond swiftly to supply chain requirements and our depot maintenance technicians help reduce the maintenance downtime. Ultimately, this led to us hitting our goal of 100% stock availability. Due to these efforts and focused engagements, I expect us to average 95% supply availability for the remainder of the fiscal year and well into 2021, even with the constrained fiscal environment.”



Cole recognized a few TAGM team members who have exceeded his expectations with their commitment to the mission.



“Bianca Gambles is our supply support branch chief and Nick Strain is our division chief. They have impressed me with their dedication,” said Cole. “Every day, they start the day focusing on readiness and have a weapon system status review with their team. Their example to their team has reinforced [Army Materiel Command], AMCOM, and TAGM expectations.”



“April Willis is our maintenance branch chief, Billy Brewer is our maintenance division chief and Phil Parker is our readiness team lead,” said Cole. “They, along with their teams, tirelessly focus on reducing maintenance burdens to the Soldier and to buy them back their time to focus on their mission requirements.”



Cole stated that the dedication of the TAGM team allows them to provide solutions to real-world issues Soldiers face in keeping equipment maintained, fully mission capable and ready for any contingency.