Never too old to make a difference

Courtesy Photo | Surrounded by friends and co-workers, Jackson 'Buz' Mormann (waving), U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command senior editor/technical writer, waves to the camera. He is retiring at the age of 80 from his position at Natick, Massachusetts Mar. 30.

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. — It’s not everyday you see someone working well past the retirement age. However, when they enjoyed what they do, there’s bound to come a time when you see the exception.



Jackson ‘Buz’ Mormann is a senior editor and technical writer for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command at Natick, Massachusetts. He retired Mar. 30, 2021 at the age of 80.



Buz started working in government service when he joined the Coast Guard in 1951. During his four year stint, he attended Electronic Technician School in Groton, Connecticut. He then spent a year at an isolated tour at Saint Paul Island, Alaska. Following that tour of duty, Buz was able to teach the basic Electronic Technician course at Groton.



At the end of his enlistment, he decided to get married and get out of the Coast Guard.



Buz spent another twenty years in a variety of advertising, copy editing, and graphic arts jobs working for companies like Raytheon, Northrup, and General Dynamics.



After working in the commercial world for a while, Buz was drawn back to government service. He started working at Natick about ten-and-a-half years ago as a technical writer. During that time, he’s worked on six to seven different contracts as a senior editor on technical manuals.



According to Buz, one of his biggest career highlights while working at Natick was developing the technical manual and National Maintenance Work Requirement for the Improved Army Space Heater, Type II.



“The project went on for a long time, it was finished before the money ran out, but there were still a lot of things that had to be updated,” Buzz said. “It was a big headache, but our team pulled the information together and [we were] able to get it to a point where I was comfortable handing it off to another editor before I left.”



Although Buz only worked for TACOM a short time, there are still a lot of things he will miss.



“I’ll miss how we worked together as a family,” he said. “I’ll miss being a part [of a team] with various skills and talents that accomplished many important programs.”



Following a long career, TACOM would like to wish Jackson ‘Buz’ Mormann a happy retirement and you’ll always be a part of the family.