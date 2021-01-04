ARNORTH to oversee military vaccination support to FEMA at three new locations

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 420 Department of Defense military medical and support personnel will deploy to Maryland, Tennessee and Wisconsin to support state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Centers. U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, will oversee the multi-service military COVID-19 response operation in support of the states and the federal vaccination pilot.



“In support of FEMA, our service members continue to vaccinate more and more Americans,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “Once open, these three new sites will create thousands of additional opportunities each day for eligible Marylanders, Tennesseans and Wisconsinites to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”



In Maryland, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force, arriving April 2, will support the CVC at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Greenbelt.



In Tennessee, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps, arriving April 2, will support the CVC at the Pipkin Building at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.



In Wisconsin, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army, arriving April 2, will support the CVC at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.



According to FEMA, a Type 2 Team is capable of administering up to 3,000 vaccinations a day. For more information regarding these teams and CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_03-26-2021.pdf.



These military medical and support personnel join approximately 3,800 others from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force already supporting the federal vaccination effort in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.



To date, these military personnel have administered approximately 1.9 million vaccines.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp.



