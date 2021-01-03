Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brave Soldiers Exemplify Army Values

    FORT MEYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Story by 1st Lt. Valeria Pete 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Larmar Butler and Spc. Ryan Ramirez, Soldiers assigned to Task Force 164, Florida Army National Guard, were awarded the Army Achievement Medal, March 1, 2021, for their quick and heroic efforts that led to ensuring the safety of a child.

    Selfless service and personal courage are just two of the Army values which Soldiers are expected to live by, Butler and Ramirez demonstrated what those values mean when they responded to a mother’s call for help at a Community Based Testing Site (CBTS) after her three year-old child locked themselves in the car.

    "These two soldiers exemplified the army values by assisting this child in need and I am extremely proud of them,” said Lt. Col. Roberto Demarquez, Task Force region 46 commander.

    Butler and Ramirez are currently assigned to a CBTS in Fort Meyers with several other Soldiers of the FLARNG. The Florida National Guard continues to provide logistical and administrative support to civilian partners in order to help keep Floridians safe in the fight against COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:29
    Location: FORT MEYERS, FL, US
    Florida
    Army
    National Guard
    Covid-19

