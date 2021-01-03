Spc. Larmar Butler and Spc. Ryan Ramirez, Soldiers assigned to Task Force 164, Florida Army National Guard, were awarded the Army Achievement Medal, March 1, 2021, for their quick and heroic efforts that led to ensuring the safety of a child.



Selfless service and personal courage are just two of the Army values which Soldiers are expected to live by, Butler and Ramirez demonstrated what those values mean when they responded to a mother’s call for help at a Community Based Testing Site (CBTS) after her three year-old child locked themselves in the car.



"These two soldiers exemplified the army values by assisting this child in need and I am extremely proud of them,” said Lt. Col. Roberto Demarquez, Task Force region 46 commander.



Butler and Ramirez are currently assigned to a CBTS in Fort Meyers with several other Soldiers of the FLARNG. The Florida National Guard continues to provide logistical and administrative support to civilian partners in order to help keep Floridians safe in the fight against COVID-19.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:29 Story ID: 392895 Location: FORT MEYERS, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brave Soldiers Exemplify Army Values, by 1LT Valeria Pete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.