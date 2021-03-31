Air Combat Command Communications Directorate visits 85th EIS

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege and Col. Heather Blackwell 81st Training Wing Commander...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege and Col. Heather Blackwell 81st Training Wing Commander receive a jetted fiber demonstration from 85 EIS Cable and Antenna Systems technicians Staff Sgt. Eleazar Gutierrez and Senior Airman David Miranda, Feb. 24, 2021 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. see less | View Image Page

Story by: U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan McWhirter, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, executive officer



The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, conducted a Squadron immersion consisting of hands-on demonstrations and capabilities briefings for the HQ Air Combat Command Director of Communications ACC/A6, Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege and ACC/A6XM, Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Samson, Feb. 24, 2021 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss.



During their visit, Raduege recognized two 85th EIS members for their recent outstanding contributions to the engineering installation mission. Various briefings were conducted that highlighted 85th EIS efforts in partnering with nearby Camp Shelby, robusting spectrum monitoring capabilities, performing emergency communications repair actions at Little Rock Air Force Base, developing and installing modernization solutions for Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) across the entire Air Force enterprise and identifying and eliminating rogue interference signals at Randolph Air Force Base.



When the briefings concluded, the general went outside for some hands on-activities.



Up first,was a jetted fiber demonstration. This capability can be utilized in the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) construct and drastically reduces the manpower, time and equipment required to install fiber lines within buried distribution systems.



Next up was a Mobile Test Lab (MTL) and Radio Direction Finding (RDF) demonstration. This demonstration highlighted the 85th’s ability to track down, de-conflict and eliminate electromagnetic emissions, radio signals and their respective sources. This capability can be taken on the road and implemented with the Mobile Test Lab (MTL) and can additionally be conducted on a more refined basis with handheld equipment.



These technologies offer flexible answers to a multitude of unique mission partner problem sets. Raduege demonstrated interest to learn more about them.

ACC Communications Directorate aims to envision and build Cyber Squadrons across the Department of the Air Force.



“Overall, it was an amazing visit and the 85 EIS did a fantastic job demonstrating to the ACC/A6 team the value of EI over a wide range of issues,” said Lt. Col Whit Walker, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron “ As a result, Brig. Gen. Raduege and Chief Master Sgt. Samson came away with a deeper understanding and appreciation for their motto, With Pride… World Wide!”