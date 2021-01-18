Maryland Citizen-Soldiers Standby to Support State Police

Photo By Sgt. Arcadia Hammack | Members of the 629th Military Intelligence Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Arcadia Hammack | Members of the 629th Military Intelligence Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, learn baton employment techniques from members of the 175th Security Forces Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, during civil disturbance training on Jan. 18, 2021, in Annapolis, Maryland. The Soldiers are on standby to assist Maryland State Police if needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack) see less | View Image Page

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers of Task Force 291, the headquarters element for the currently deployed 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, and its subordinate unit 629th Military Intelligence Battalion, joined ranks with Soldiers from the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade to conduct riot control training on Jan. 18, 2021.



The Maryland National Guard was activated to support security operations in the U.S. Capitol area, vaccination efforts in the state of Maryland, and a smaller force on standby ready to respond around the Maryland State House.



“While the Maryland National Guard sent many troops to D.C., a smaller group was kept back to protect Maryland and its citizens if needed,” said U.S. Army Col. Kristine Henry, commander of Task Force 291. “In this capacity, we work at the direction of the Maryland State Police. I am so proud of these citizen-soldiers.”



Since being activated, the Soldiers have conducted joint-training operations with Maryland State Police and security forces personnel from the 175th Security Forces Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard.



“It’s been a very fast paced mission,” said Army Spc. Esai Cunningham, a member of the 629th Mi Bn. “We’re trying to do our best to support the Maryland State Police. It’s really good to see the Guard side and to see the safety side and how they mesh together.”



Cunningham worked for the Maryland State Police from 2017 until 2020, so this training was quite familiar to him, and he even became an instructor himself for his unit during this activation. He trained soldiers and airmen on the “use of force” during civil disturbance training.



The group, which consisted of approximately 55 Soldiers and 20 Airmen, conducted “round robin” training, where there were three blocks of instruction and each group rotated onto a new training. The security forces Airmen provided two blocks of training to include proper shield usage for riot control and baton usage.



Many Soldiers help make a mission successful. Soldiers like U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Jackson, a member of the 629th and the noncommissioned officer in charge of convoy operations for the mission, helped the unit get prepared for this assignment.



“I have been part of the planning, preparation and movement of all troops that will be responding to any guidance, and acting as a quick-reaction force for Maryland State Police,” Jackson said.



After the training day was over and Jackson could lay down his gear for the night, he remembers the history of his family and the reason behind why he joined to serve the MDNG.



“The military is something that has been in my family as far back as I can remember,” Jackson said. “I’ve had family members that served in a civil war, World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam and Korean War. This is something that’s just it’s just part of me and it means a lot. I’ve had family members that looked up to me that have joined because I’ve served as well.”



The MDNG remains committed to working with our interagency partners to serve the people of Maryland and the nation. Maryland’s citizen-soldiers are well trained and prepared for the missions they’ve been assigned.



“It has been an honor to support the law enforcement community, and everybody here enjoys what they do,” Cunningham said. “It’s one of those things where you realize what you are doing is in order to help protect the community, and it is especially important to us since we are protecting the community that we live in.”