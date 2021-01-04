Fort Drum Exchange introduces a new, healthy meal option at food court

Photo By Michael Strasser | A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Fort Drum Exchange food court April 1 for...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Fort Drum Exchange food court April 1 for the grand opening of the Bun-D restaurant. The restaurant’s menu is a variety of salads, wraps, rice bowls and beverages that contain only fresh, all-natural foods and unprocessed ingredients. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 1, 2021) -- Fort Drum community members have a new, healthier way to eat at the Fort Drum Exchange food court with the grand opening of Bun-D on April 1.



Pat Hastings, Fort Drum Exchange general manager, said that the Bun-D menu should appeal to those craving a fresh salad, wrap or hearty rice bowl; thirsting for a cold juice blend, or are just looking for a fast food alternative.



“We wanted to offer a healthy alternative to the military community, and we felt this was a great option for them,” she said. “All the menu items are prepared fresh right in front of you. The variety is great, so I think there is something for everyone.”



Some of the first people in line were already familiar with the restaurant’s brand of using only fresh, all-natural foods and unprocessed ingredients in its menu.



Spc. Warren Grange had his first taste of Bun-D when he was in Vilseck, Germany, during a deployment.



“I had heard about this restaurant and just decided to swing by one day and try it,” he said. “Personally, it fits in well with my dietary regimen.”



Grange said that he was glad for a chance to eat there again.



“My personal favorite is the rice bowl, and you get a choice of brown or white rice, and then you pick and choose your vegetables and proteins,” he said. “It comes out really good.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Munoz, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser, also was introduced to Bun-D while serving in Germany about five years ago. He advocated for another healthy meal option in the Exchange’s food court and was pleased to attend the grand opening.



“It’s a healthy choice, and I was really gung-ho to finally see it here,” Munoz said.



Senior leaders across Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) have explored a variety of ways to encourage Soldiers to make healthier food choices. Earlier this year, the Warrior Restaurants on post started offering a new to-go meal program – dietitian-approved and in accordance with Food and Drug Administration requirements – that supports a variety of nutritious and satisfying menu options.



With a Soldier’s physical fitness standards redefined by the Army Combat Fitness Test, Munoz said that it is more important than ever for them to approach nutrition with an athlete’s mindset.



“We are fortunate to have people like Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas (10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser) who has been working towards that since he first got here,” Munoz said.



Eric Wagenaar, Fort Drum deputy to the garrison commander, invited the first Soldier waiting in line to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



“I just want something healthy to eat … and a smoothie,” said Spc. Breanna Miller, 543rd Quartermaster Company, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade. “This is something I would eat on a regular basis.”



To see the full menu, visit https://bun-d.com/, and stay current on events and openings at the Fort Drum Exchange by following https://www.facebook.com/FtDrumExchange.