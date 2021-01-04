Photo By Matt Mogle | 210401-N-JU575-4891 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 1, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Matt Mogle | 210401-N-JU575-4891 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 1, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson talked to the staff at Boatswain’s Mate A School and Surface Common Core during a ball capping ceremony held at the USS Whitehat, were SWESC officially completed the transition of the schools from Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released) see less | View Image Page

BM A School Transitions to Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes



Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes held a “Welcome Aboard” for staff of Boatswain’s Mate A School and Surface Common Core (SCC) April 1.

Held at the USS Whitehat schoolhouse, SWESC officially completed the transition of the schools from Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes.

“SWESC Great Lakes is pleased to announce today, the transition of the Boatswain’s Mate A School to our command,” said SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. “We are very excited to welcome aboard the dedicated Sailors who work tirelessly to train students to be successful out in the fleet.”

BM is the oldest rating in the Navy and has a rich history of honored traditions. BMs are the leaders and backbone of every ship’s crew.

A BM maintains the exterior surfaces of ships, deck handling machinery and equipment, handle cargo and operate small boats during a number of evolutions including Anti-Terrorism Operations and Maritime Interdiction boardings of suspect ships BMs take charge of working parties, and act as petty officer-in-charge of picket boats, self-propelled barges, tugs, and other yard and district crafts.

They serve in, or take charge of gun crews and damage control parties. Boatswain's Mates operate and maintain equipment used in loading and unloading cargo, ammunition, fuel, and general stores.

SCC allows Sailors to eventually qualify for one of several Navy ratings through on-the-job Seaman Professional Career Track training.

“We were proud of how SWESC Great Lakes trains students for the Fleet,” Gibson said. “Sailors joining our team will add to the professionalism and pride all our instructors’ project every day to make sure the students receive the training they need to be successful.”