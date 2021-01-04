Virtual Egg Hunt To Be Held Aboard USS Constitution

BOSTON – USS Constitution is scheduled to host a virtual Easter egg hunt aboard the ship at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, Sunday, April 4.



The live virtual event will be streamed on the U.S Navy’s Facebook page.



Viewers will join two active-duty Sailors on an egg hunt that intertwines with the ship’s 223 years of history.



The ship is currently closed to in-person visitors due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures.



USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in

the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.



During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.



USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.



The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

