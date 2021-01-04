Modernized ACE Military Guide Expands College Credit Opportunities for Military Learners

Washington DC (April 1, 2021)—The American Council on Education (ACE) launched a modernized Military Guide that will help military-connected students easily find college credit for their military education and training and enable academic institutions to readily evaluate ACE credit recommendations and make credit awards.



Service members, veterans, and academic institutions can now upload an official Joint Services Transcript (JST) document into the ACE Military Guide system. This provides a streamlined side-by-side comparison and efficient review for the award of college credit to military-connected students.



"This opens a new world for military-affiliated learners," said ACE President, Ted Mitchell. “This service will transform how our institutions support current and former service members who are talented, driven, and ready to succeed.”



The modernized ACE Military Guide gives academic institution users an advanced technology platform to evaluate military learning for academic credit, regardless of existing knowledge of ACE or military learning. Additional features include integration with their own course catalogs, an inclusive workflow to involve faculty and administrators to approve credit awards, and a repository for prior credit award decisions. Academic institutions can take advantage of this transformative new decision support tool by signing up for an ACE Military Guide Institution Account.

For military-connected students, the modernized ACE Military Guide simplifies the credit search experience with the ability to upload their JST, and quickly see ACE course and occupation credit recommendations for their military learning. Service members and veterans can use the application to share details with a military or civilian college counselor during academic counseling sessions. The modernized ACE Military Guide places detailed information at their fingertips in a matter of minutes and provides the tools to speed their progress towards achieving their educational goals.



Under the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support (DANTES), Military Training Evaluation Program (MTEP), ACE evaluates military training and occupational experiences and makes credit recommendations based on those evaluations. The results of ACE evaluations appear on a military learner’s JST along with details about other learning experiences. Colleges and universities use the JST and the ACE Military Guide to make decisions about awarding academic credit.

Jeff Allen, DANTES Director, said, “The new features of the modernized ACE Military Guide make it easier for colleges and universities to evaluate and accept ACE credit recommendations, which saves time and money for service members, veterans, and government organizations.”



The ACE Military Guide is the sole source of information for credit recommendations and detailed summaries for all military courses and occupations evaluated by ACE from 1954 to the present. ACE credit recommendations are based on ACE reviews conducted by college and university faculty members who are actively teaching in the areas they review. These credit recommendations appear on the service member’s JST. For more information, visit the ACE Military Guide at www.acenet.edu/militaryguide.



ACE is a membership organization that mobilizes the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, high-quality practice. As the major coordinating body for the nation’s colleges and universities, our strength lies in our diverse membership of more than 1,700 colleges and universities, related associations, and other organizations in America and abroad. ACE is the only major higher education association to represent all types of U.S. accredited, degree-granting institutions: two-year and four-year, public and private. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.

