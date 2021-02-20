Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct shared educational and cultural exchange with Albanian CIMIC

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    02.20.2021

    Courtesy Story

    7th Mission Support Command

    (By Capt. Douglas M. Brown, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade)
    U.S. Army and Army Reserve Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 7th Mission Support Command and 361st Civil Affairs Brigade partnered with Albania Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) professionals from all branches of their military to conduct a cultural and educational exchange class, in preparation for Defender Europe 21 shared operations.

    The class was a two week exercise consisting of an in-class portion and a real world practical experience for the Albanian CIMIC teams.

    The first week covered the differences and the shared mission set of U.S. Army Reserve Civil Affairs and Albanian CIMIC. The course educated U.S. Forces about the structure and capabilities of Albanian CIMIC. The U.S. forces in turn taught Albanian CIMIC teams how Civil Affairs conducts missions. The areas of instruction covered were Civil Liaison, strategic, operational, tactical level engagement preparation and area studies. Using Defender Europe 21 concepts, Key Leader Engagements (KLE) were developed and implemented.

    Conducting shared KLE training with the Albanian CIMIC teams has helped to exercise and develop greater interoperability in preparation for Defender Europe 21 operations.

    The class also provided the Albanian CIMIC teams an opportunity to learn about the Multi-national CIMIC Center (MNCC) that will be operating in Albania for Defender Europe 21. Individuals from the Albanian CIMIC teams will participate in the MNCC alongside Civil Affairs Soldiers from the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade and 17 other NATO Country CIMIC teams.

    The class has offered a great opportunity to both U.S. and Albanian militaries to develop closer cultural relations and shared understanding, as this is the first time since 2016 that U.S. forces have worked closely with the Albanian military, and a first time for such a large joint operation.

    The second week of class had the Albanian CIMIC teams and U.S. Soldiers traveling to the Port of Durres to conduct KLE with individuals from the Albanian military, key political representatives and civil agencies.

    This course provided the opportunity for U.S. Civil Affairs and Albanian CIMIC to work together to prepare for not only Defender Europe 21 but other possible joint operations in the future.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 09:19
    Story ID: 392811
    Location: TIRANA, AL 
    Albania
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    CIMIC

