Once a Dove always a Dove: Grant’s memorial ride

The 76th Airlift Squadron gathered to honor a fallen member and promote bicycle safety at Ramstein Air Base, March 26.

A 5 mile bike ride around the base took place to commemorate Staff Sgt. Grant Davis, a former 76th AS evaluator communication system operator, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while cycling off base March 26, 2016.

Davis was a beloved member of the squadron, a unit which goes by the nickname “Fightin’ Doves”.

“It's important to us as a squadron because he was one of our members, and we’re trying to help encourage bicycle safety and remember him,” said Master Sgt. Christopher O'Brien, 76th AS operations superintendent.

Grant joined the 76th AS Dove family July 26, 2011, and during his time at Ramstein, flew more than 1,200 hours and 400 sorties. The 31 year old New York native was not only known for his hard work and dedication, but also his passion for fitness and cycling.

Due to COVID-19’s physical distancing rules, this year's ride was carried out in a way to keep all riders safe and healthy.

Friends, family and Airmen ate food and wore reflective shirts with “Grant’s Ride” printed on the back.

Current travel restrictions prevented Grant’s family from attending this year, However Lt. Col. Melissa Dombrock, 76th AS commander, shared a letter from Jeff Davis, Grant's father:

“On behalf of my wife and children, we are happy that the members of the 76th Airlift Squadron are remembering Grant with a bike ride again this year. Your continued remembrance means more than you can possibly know. I'm glad he was able to endear himself to so many while in Germany. Thank you for honoring my son.”

Davis included a picture in the letter from when he rode with his son to Luxembourg and Bastogne in 2015 to pay respect to those who lost their lives in World War II.

After the letter was shared, members were asked to take a moment of silence before the ride began.

Dombrock shared a few words in honor of Grant:

“Although you might not see me, please see the good in others. Although you might not hear me, please talk about a brighter future. Although you might not have known me, please honor my memory by knowing and taking care of one another. Once a Dove, always a Dove.”

As the weather begins to warm up and more cyclists are on the road, Ramstein Air Base asks motorists to be mindful of their surroundings when sharing the road.

