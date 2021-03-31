Navy Announces 45-Day Comment Period for PA Memo Supporting Marine Corps Relocation to Guam; Deadline May 14

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas announces the availability of a Programmatic Agreement (PA) Memo for public review and comments through May 14.



PA Memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).



The following PA Memo provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction projects and are available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information (CRI) webpage at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG. (Please note the URL is case sensitive)



Project P-280 is for the proposed construction of an aviation administration building to provide command and administrative space that will support an assigned 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (1st MAW) aviation combat element, transient-deployed aviation units and other Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) elements assigned to Guam.



This is a 45-day public comment period and interested members of the community may submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil.



Those without internet access may obtain a printed copy of this PA Memo from the Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights, 96910 (in the Department of Parks and Recreation Office).



In addition, the community is encouraged to subscribe to regular updates and other information related to the Programmatic Agreement by visiting the Joint Region Marianas (JRM) web page and signing up at the following link: https://go.usa.gov/x5BQS.

