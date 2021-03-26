NAVFAC Marianas, NAVFAC Pacific, CNMI PTAC Host Virtual Industry Day

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas and NAVFAC Pacific, in coordination with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) hosted a virtual industry day March 23 and 24.



Rear Adm. John Adametz, commander, NAVFAC Pacific, delivered remarks and expressed appreciation for the CNMI and participants for their partnership in ensuring mission readiness capabilities.



“On behalf of NAVFAC, we are excited to partner with the CNMI government and industry leaders in leaning forward to convey a sense of urgency on the upcoming construction efforts planned for Tinian,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who took part in organizing and participating in this industry day, and we look forward to continued partnering and relationship building throughout the process.”



During the two-day event, NAVFAC Pacific and NAVFAC Marianas provided information and updates to attendees regarding the Guam military buildup and Tinian divert airfield, and an overview of the organization’s small business programs. The newly-formed CNMI PTAC also outlined their office’s capabilities and upcoming events to allow subcontractors the opportunity to actively engage with prime contractors and the Department of Defense (DoD).



“NAVFAC has an outstanding relationship with our small business communities and we could not be more grateful for these businesses,” said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Liberatore. “The hard work and support you provide to our mission and operational requirements is absolutely outstanding. In turn, we look to provide positive economic benefits wherever there is a military footprint.”



Day two of the event included breakout sessions and networking rooms for participants to engage in active conversations about future working relationships. Key representatives from nine DoD prime contractors presented information on their respective business portfolios, what products and services they are seeking, and provide insight on how subcontractors can do business with them.



“I am pleased that we were able to provide the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands government and business community with an update on the progress of the large U.S. Marine Corps and Government of Japan-funded construction program on Guam,” said Will Boudra, NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office director. “I know that our contractors appreciated having the opportunity to connect with new potential subcontractors and workers who participated in this two-day event. We look forward to providing this type of update on a regular basis.”



CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres thanked DoD partners including the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, NAVFAC Pacific and NAVFAC Marianas, Joint Region Marianas, and Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas for hosting the event and providing valuable information for small businesses looking to do work with the federal government.



“I would like to thank Adm. Phillip Davidson, Maj. Gen. Suzie Vares-Lum, Rear Adm. John Adametz, Rear Adm. John Menoni, Capt. Tim Liberatore, and Capt. Steven Stasick for recognizing the important role of the CNMI community in supporting our nation and military,” he said. “The CNMI community truly have the passion and skills to compete at all levels of commerce and the Industry Day event is only one of the many pathways for CNMI businesses and entrepreneurs to enter into the arena, in support of our national security.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 Story ID: 392799