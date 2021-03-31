NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter, Year

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training,...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.—The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 10 the selection of Hillary Kuchera as senior Civilian of the Quarter (COQ), fourth quarter 2020; Elaine Kattner as junior COQ, fourth quarter 2020; Mark Winkelman as senior Civilian of the Year (COY), 2020; and Helen Eiler as junior COY, 2020.



During a virtual all-hands call, NETPDC Executive Director William Jackson offered congratulations to Kuchera, Kattner, Winkelman and Eiler and described the effect their efforts had on the command.



“One of the best parts of my job is to reward our outstanding team for their accomplishments,” said Jackson. “All four awardees—Hillary, Elaine, Mark and Helen—have gone above and beyond for the command, especially in a year filled with uncertainty and rapid adjustments. It is their steady and nonstop efforts that allowed us to continue our mission of serving Sailors around the world.”



Kuchera, a financial management analyst with NETPDC’s resource management department, was selected as the senior civilian of the quarter based on her superior performance, attention to detail, and dedication to excellence in the execution of the NETPDC and Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) N6 budgets totaling $3.6 million and $24 million, respectively. In addition to her heavy workload, Kuchera was essential in the transition to the new Command Financial Management System, assisting and training others in the process.



“I am really grateful to have received the senior civilian of the quarter award,” said Kuchera. “It’s always encouraging to see when hard work is recognized and appreciated. I’m happy to serve this command as we serve the fleet.”



Teresa Peck, NETPDC’s deputy comptroller and Kuchera’s supervisor, said Kuchera’s skills and helpful attitude have a positive impact on the command’s mission.



“Hillary is a joy to work with,” said Peck. “Her attention to detail and thorough work ethic let me know that any project I send her way is in good hands—I can trust it will be done with excellence.”



Kattner, selected as the junior COQ, serves as a financial technician and customer service representative for both NETPDC and Naval Service Training Command. Her selection was based on providing outstanding customer service to nearly double the employees usually serviced, creating training guides for new customer service representatives, and monitoring the time and attendance program to ensure the command was compliant with regulations.



Kattner, a retired Navy Aerographer’s Mate chief petty officer, appreciates the recognition given to her from the command.



“I am honored to receive this award,” said Kattner. “It is very satisfying to know that my work is appreciated.”



Kattner’s supervisor, Rodney Schreiber, believes her experience and knowledge is an asset to the command.



“Elaine is the subject matter expert in time and attendance,” said Schreiber. “She is also an excellent Standard Labor Data Collection and Distribution Application (SLDCADA) trainer.”



Winkelman, selected as the senior COY, works as the assistant command security manager for NETPDC, manages the command’s security education and training program, completes self-inspections and assists NETPDC employees with submitting security clearances. His selection was based on his superior performance and selfless dedication to the NETPDC security program.



Winkelman, a retired Navy Aviation Ordnanceman master chief, appreciates the recognition bestowed upon him.



“I am truly humbled and honored to have been selected from among such a professional group of individuals for this prestigious award,” said Winkelman.



Anthony Sganga, the NETPDC security manager and Winkleman’s supervisor, said Winkelman always goes above and beyond what is asked of him.



“Not only has he persevered within command security,” said Sganga. “He has proven that he is also willing to take on any task asked of him and gives 110% to all he does. He is an invaluable asset to the NETPDC team.”



Eiler, selected as junior COY, serves as a program assistant for the Navy Advancement Center, and is responsible for five annual exam cycles including over 290,000 answer sheet returns and scanning, exam discrepancy processing and records management. Her selection was based off her superior performance in customer service, error corrections, and Navy Enlisted Advancement System candidate records management.



Eiler appreciates the recognition and feels fortunate in her position.

“I am both lucky and thankful to be able to come to work every day to a position I truly enjoy,” said Eiler. “I am honored to have been selected civilian of the year.”



Jay Gulley, Eiler’s supervisor and Fleet Services branch head for the Navy Advancement Center, says Eiler is a phenomenal team member.



“Helen’s selection as NETPDC junior COY is well-earned and well-deserved,” said Gulley. “She absolutely loves her job, her nine N321 co-workers and especially the Sailors for whom she works. When COVID hit, Helen volunteered to be the sole onboard scan team member, then integrated two newly hired team members.”



All four NETPDC employees demonstrated superb performance and work-ethic that contributed to the mission success of the command throughout the year.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.