Vietnam veterans honored during pinning ceremony

The Fort Stewart Army and Air Force Exchange Service and Defense Commissary Agency partnered to host a Vietnam veteran’s pinning ceremony, March 29 at the Fort Stewart Main Post Exchange.



The ceremony was held in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day honored annually to thank Vietnam veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice.



“This multi-year commemoration, instituted by the United States Government, aims to thank and honor the 6.6 million living Vietnam veterans and Families of all 9 million [service members] who served in active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces From Nov. 1, 1955 through May 15, 1975 regardless of location,” said Marne Gulde, Fort Stewart Main Exchange store manager. “As an official commemorative partner, Fort Stewart joins more than 11,000 organizations from around the world that have committed to plan and host 2 events each year recognizing and honoring Vietnam veterans and their Families.”



The socially distanced ceremony was attended by members of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community and members of the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.



Vietnam veteran Donald Singleton was among the attendees at the ceremony. A former combat infantryman, Singleton served as a sergeant with the 101st Airborne Division for 3 years—19 months and 23 days of which were spent serving in Vietnam.



“It feels great to be honored today,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming but it’s never too late to be honored.”



Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander and Garrison senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan were also in attendance to recognize the veterans and thank them for their service.



“Most of our days are spent interacting with people and organizations around the Garrison,” Logan said. “Every now and then we have the privilege and honor to spend time with heroes, and I don’t use that word lightly.”



Logan reiterated that veterans are always welcome on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.



“Please know that Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is always your home,” he said. “You are the generation that blazed the path for us to follow and you will continue to blaze the path. Whether you’re fighting for veteran’s rights or sharing stories of lessons learned in combat with our younger generation of Soldiers, we always love to see your faces on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.”



The ceremony concluded with the presentation of commemorative pins, offered to all Vietnam veterans in attendance, symbolizing their selfless service, bravery and dedication to the United States of America.



“There is one last thing that I’d like to say to each of you,” Logan said. “Thank you very much for your service and welcome home.”

