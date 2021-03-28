March. 31, 2021

Weekly update on Washington National Guard COVID-19 relief efforts



CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, continues to serve Washington communities by providing personnel and support to vaccination sites, food distribution centers, assisting medical operations, and other relief efforts across the state of Washington.



The Washington National Guard and JTF Steelhead continue to support state and county emergency managers in their unified efforts during the COVID-19 response.



During the Week of March 22 – March 28, 2021, the follow actions happened:



• 16,337 vaccines were administered by Washington National Guard medical personnel

Guard medical and support personnel administered 14,932 COVID-19 vaccines at the Kennewick, Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Spokane mass-vaccination sites. JTF Steelhead’s three mobile vaccination teams traveled to assisted living and senior centers in Snohomish, Spokane, and Thurston counties and administered 1,405 vaccines to those who may have difficulty commuting to a vaccination clinic. We continue to work in support of, and at the direction of, the Washington State Department of Health to ensure that every person that wants a vaccine has access to a vaccine.



• 2.58 million pounds of food and 210,015 meals were packaged and distributed

JTF Steelhead continues to support food banks and distribution centers across the state. Guard soldiers, airmen, and state guardsmen helped process, package, and distribute over 2.58 million pounds of food at 41 supported food banks and distribution centers.



• 43 ventilators and 14 beds were delivered to hospitals and care facilities across the state

The Guard’s medical surge team successfully coordinated and transported 43 ventilators and parts to requesting emergency medical service agencies in five counties while delivering 14 hospital beds to support medical facilities needing additional support. Two individuals were given access to COVID-19 isolation and quarantine quarters that would not otherwise have had access to such facilities due to transient and housing situations. The National Guard’s medical surge team continues to augment and support the Department of Health in their COVID-19 response.





Key Events, Week of March 22 – March 28, 2021:



March 26 was the one-year mark of JTF Steelhead’s activation to support the state’s COVID-19 response. To date, over 2,100 Guard service members have been involved in the COVID-19 response force, with over 700 guardsmen currently assigned to JTF Steelhead.



“Over the past year, [Washington] state's leadership has continually turned to the Washington National Guard for support,” said Army Col. Kevin McMahan, JTF Steelhead commander. “Time and again, our service members demonstrate that they are a professional, capable, and competent force.”



JTF Steelhead concluded support at Second Harvest-Inland in Spokane, March 26. Second Harvest ended their support request as vaccine availability has allowed volunteers to return to the distribution warehouse in a safe and protected manner. Service members supporting Second Harvest will be reallocated throughout JTF Steelhead to other missions providing COVID-19 relief, to include supporting vaccination teams. JTF Steelhead has supported Second Harvest since May 2020, and helped package and distribute over 9.3 million pounds of food and more than 32,400 meals for those experiencing food insecurities resulting from the effects of COVID-19 in the greater-Spokane area.



On March 22, training began for support of the Washington State Employment Security Department to help alleviate the backlog of applications for unemployment benefits. Support to ESD will consist of verifying information, provided by ESD from the claimant, to ensure their application is complete and does not contain conflicting information. Guardsmen are currently undergoing rigorous job-specific training by ESD in order to competently and professionally handle each case with the care it deserves.



