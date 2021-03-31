ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England –The 48th Fighter Wing base chapel hosted a grand opening ceremony to commemorate the Liberty Life Center at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 26, 2021.



The Liberty Life Center serves as the new host for the Liberty Torchbearers program. The program’s mission is to create a movement of Airmen dedicated to spiritual fitness, character and community service.



This initiative provides Airmen with the proper training and resources to assist leadership by guiding fellow Airmen to base helping agencies and embedding resiliency within their respective units.



“This is an opportunity for Airmen to connect with and empower each other,” said Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez, a Liberty Torchbearer. “The training we receive bridges any gap in communication and equips our members with resources to guide Airmen where they need to go.”



Members are trained in facilitation, active listening, and unit climate awareness techniques to better assist their unit’s personnel.



“We’re not just teaching leadership techniques, we’re also teaching good life skills,” said Wes Aldridge, Liberty Torchbearer program lead.



The program aims to have at least one junior enlisted member in every unit at the Liberty Wing. Through mentorship and support of the Chapel and Wing Integrated Resilience team, Liberty Torchbearers can deliver unparalleled spiritual care to Airmen.



“It’s about relationships and building,” Aldridge said. “The aim is to have a community of young Airmen that are all focused on the same goals, including spiritual wellness, leadership development and service.“

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 09:48 Story ID: 392691 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Torchbearers light the way to resiliency, by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.