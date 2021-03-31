Courtesy Translation: Administrative staff: Avoid contacts and take quick tests

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Official press release from the state capital Wiesbaden, 31 March 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs



Administrative staff: Avoid contacts and take quick tests



Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende as well as Mayor and health department head Dr. Oliver Franz appeal to all Wiesbadeners to continue to reduce personal contacts with other people – especially during the upcoming Easter holidays. "Although there is no officially extended Easter rest, the holidays offer the opportunity to contribute to the containment of infection through responsible behavior – especially by reducing contacts," said Mende and Dr. Franz. Contacts outside the home should be restricted and, if possible, limited to a constant group of people.



Regular or event-related quick-tests also make an important contribution to breaking infection chains. However, even these tests are always only a snapshot, so they do not replace contact avoidance, adherence to hygiene rules and the requirement to wear a mask. The administrative staff reminds that there are currently quick test centers in a total of eleven locations in the state capital Wiesbaden. These centers are spread over the city. In addition, many pharmacies offer quick tests. The locations, the operators and further information can be found on the city's homepage under www.wiesbaden.de. According to the test regulation, every citizen is entitled to at least one quick test per week. This right also applies to persons of foreign nationality, even if they are only temporarily present here. The costs for the tests are borne by the federal government, the settlement is made via the health insurance association. "Corona tests are essential in containing the pandemic. Get tested," say Mende and Dr. Franz. "We ask all Wiesbadeners to continue to be patient and thank them for their understanding. Please follow the measures and wear a mouth-nose cover."



The state capital Wiesbaden and the Wiesbaden fire department continue to ask not to call the emergency number 112 if you have any questions about the coronavirus. The information hotline of the Health Department can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Hessen-wide Corona hotline can be reached by calling (0800) 5554666. Vaccination dates cannot be schedule by calling these two numbers. Online, the state informs about the vaccinations under www.hessen.de/fuer-buerger/corona-in-hessen/informationen-zur-corona-schutzimpfung-in-hessen. Up-to-date information on the topic of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000400788.php