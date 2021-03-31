DPW busy with Wiesbaden area beautification projects

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works is busy with their area...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works is busy with their area beautification projects, from building walkways and bus stops to replacing old wooden panels with modern perforated metal panels on existing gazebos. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany—The Directorate of Public Works begins their spring preparation work focusing on area beautification projects for our Wiesbaden community.

DPW Operation & Maintenance Division in-house workforce is refurbishing Newman Village gazebos with modern perforated metal wall panels replacing the old wooden panels. They have also constructed a new bus stop per Installation Design Guide standards on Boyd Blvd across from building 1007. Also, under construction by our O&M workforce is a new paver walkway adjacent to building 1212 that will be completed soon.

Starting in April there will be landscaping of the traffic circle at the main Clay Kaserne Access Control Point, which will include a variety of native decorative plantings designed by our O&M landscape architect, complete with irrigation system.

"We (DPW) will continue to set the conditions for all members of the community to provide a sense of normal as the weather heats up,” said Michael Cabrera, operations officer for DPW.



Future area beautification projects include the addition of multiple bicycle racks with covered canopy, barracks area gazebo renovations, and a hard stand paver picnic area at the Clay main pedestrian mall.

The Area Beautification Program is one of the high priority programs for the DPW and Garrison, and it showcases the skills and craftsmanship of our DPW workforce.