National Public Health Week is April 5-11, 2021

WIESBADEN, Germany – During the first full week of April each year, the American Public Health Association brings together communities across the United States to observe National Public Health Week as a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation.



According to the APHA website, because we may be physically distant from each other now, it’s more important than ever to come together and their theme for 2021 is “Building Bridges to Better Health.”



Making communities safe and healthy is public health’s top priority. COVID-19 has made that even more important. American public Health Association is hosting NPHW events entirely online this year, to protect partners and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about what APHA is doing, and what you can do to prepare without panic.



NPHW fact sheets are available year-round on the NPHW website to keep the momentum and learning going.



Check out the NPHW series on Public Health Newswire. Posts from APHA leaders include one from APHA Past-President Lisa Carlson on tending to our mental wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

• In the workplace: partner across public and private sectors to make sure decisions are made with the public’s health in mind.

• Within our communities: let’s start new conversations with our neighbors and become advocates for positive change.

