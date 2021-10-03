Veteran of Desert Storm reflects on the 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm and Kuwaiti Liberation

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Brian McGinniss, Theater Engineer Brigade’s Logistics Officer, reads an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Brian McGinniss, Theater Engineer Brigade’s Logistics Officer, reads an educational display at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm and Kuwaiti Liberation, March 10, 2021, in Kuwait. see less | View Image Page

ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Feb. 28, 2021 marked the 30 year anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, the U.S. led coalition operation in response to Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi invasion and occupation of Kuwait.



United States Army Central and Area Support Group – Kuwait hosted a 30-year anniversary celebration, March 10, 2021 to commemorate the coalition forces and the strength of the Kuwaiti people during the occupation. Among the many attendees of the event was Lt. Col. Brian McGinniss, the Theater Engineer Brigade’s Logistics Officer and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He enjoyed an educational presentation about Operation Desert Storm and mingling with fellow Desert Storm veterans from both U.S. and Kuwaiti Armies.



Then 19 year old Pvt. 1st Class McGinniss served as a Material Storage Handling Specialist (76V) in the 557th Supply Company, 80th Maintenance Battalion. He and his team sourced and provided much needed replacement parts for U.S. Army vehicles and equipment. Among his unit’s customers were the units of the 1st Infantry Division and certain British Army units.



Lt. Col. McGinniss mobilized from Germany into King Khalid Military City, Saudi Arabia, to prepare for the push up through Kuwait and Iraq. He described his experience, arriving at KKMC and moved to Logistics Hub Base Echo in Northern Saudi Arabia, before moving to the 557th at the border of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in trucks. He recalled his movement to his unit “I rode in the back of a truck at night, with the sandy wind whipping the tarp of the truck and small arms fire all night along the route, and I didn’t know whether it was friendly or enemy fire.” Quite an eerie introduction to the theater for the new arrival.



Lt. Col. McGinniss reflected on a few of his more memorable moments of his time serving in Operation Desert Storm. At one point, he was posted as a guard on two captured T72 Iraqi tanks, ensuring the Iraqi forces did not recover their equipment until it could be properly disposed. In another instance, he recalled serving as his company commander’s driver to an important briefing with General Schwarzkopf.



Lt. Col. McGinniss appreciated the anniversary celebration that allowed him to speak with fellow veterans and recollect the unique experiences of his early Army career. Thank you for your service Lt. Col. McGinniss!