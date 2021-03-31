First VING airman to receive rank of Colonel

Women’s History Month is celebrated annually in March. It highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.



Here in the Virgin Islands National Guard, we have many women contributing to women’s history and VING history.



One such person is Col. Glenda Mathurin-Lee, who joined the Virgin Islands Air National Guard in June 1988 and continues to serve with pride and honor over 30 years later.



Mathurin-Lee was born on the island of St. Croix, is married, and has two daughters. She went through the Virgin Islands Public School system and is a proud graduate of the St. Croix Central High School Elite Class of 1987.



Mathurin-Lee holds two Associates degrees in Applied Science from the Community College of the Air Force. She is also a proud two-time graduate of the University of the Virgin Islands with a Baccalaureate degree in Business Administration, Cum Laude, and a Master’s degree in Education.



These achievements contributed to Mathurin-Lee’s recognition as the first Virgin Islander to achieve the rank of Colonel in the VI Air National Guard.



“To achieve the rank of Colonel as the first Virgin Islander in the Virgin Islands Air National Guard's 40-year history is a monumental achievement for all Virgin Islanders," said Mathurin-Lee. "As a proud product of the Virgin Islands Public School System and a University of the Virgin Islands Alumni, I am most thankful for the inspiring and outstanding teachers and professors who educated and encouraged me along the way.”



Her leadership mantra is “Lead from the front!” – Emulate what you expect from others and do not expect others to do what you are not willing to do yourself.



Mathurin-Lee has achieved several other milestones during her military career. She became the second female Virgin Islander to become a commissioned officer in the Virgin Islands Air National Guard in June 2002.



In April 2009, Mathurin-Lee assumed command of the 285th Combat Communications Squadron and became the second female and third Virgin Islander to command a unit in the VI Air National Guard.



“These milestones were achieved with the support of many," said Mathurin-Lee. "I am most thankful for the love and support of my husband and daughters over the years. My faith, the prayers of my church family and prayer warriors, were and continue to be essential along life’s journey.”



Mathurin-Lee currently serves as the Director of Joint Staff and the Director of Staff for the VI Air National Guard. She continues to set the standard within the Virgin Islands National Guard and is immensely proud to highlight other women and Virgin Islanders!



“For the many women who serve in the military, we are here by choice, not by chance," said Mathurin-Lee. "As you rise through the ranks, enlisted or officer, know that your contributions are needed and valued as we defend our nation – “Lead from the Front” and know you have the right to have a seat at the table.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 07:59 Story ID: 392678 First VING airman to receive rank of Colonel, by SGT Leona Hendrickson