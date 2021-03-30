NUWC Keyport engineer makes difference in Afghanistan

Photo By Jake Chappelle | 201127-N-JB957-002 BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Nov. 27, 2020) – Jacob Yates, a...... read more read more Photo By Jake Chappelle | 201127-N-JB957-002 BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Nov. 27, 2020) – Jacob Yates, a mechanical engineer deployed with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Special Forces Group, uses an oxy-acetylene torch to help bend an eighth-inch steel rod to fabricate a training aid for U.S. Special Forces and NATO Forces on Camp Vance. Yates deployed with 3rd SFG the latter half of 2020, and is based out of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, in Keyport, Washington. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

A mechanical engineer assigned to NUWC Division Keyport recently returned from a six-month deployment to Afghanistan under the Mobile Technology and Repair Complex program.



Jacob Yates volunteered for the program, which promotes on-the-job training in the field.



“What we do at Keyport is just as important as those downrange,” he said. “It’s a reminder that someone is on the other end of a project I design, and I do them a real disservice if I don’t give it my all.”



He discovered the opportunity in October 2019, and applied for the position with the command’s blessing. He was selected that December, and attended a two-month engineer “boot camp” in Indiana, which included training in construction, machining and electrical work, combat medical training, 3D printing, welding, sewing, and firearm qualifications prior to a final test certifying him to deploy.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yates self-isolated for two weeks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, prior to arriving to his assigned overseas military installation where he was attached to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Special Forces Group.



His deployment included three weeks in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, where he was based out of (now former) Camp Deyer, a portion of the larger Forward Operating Base Fenty, which was assigned to the Army’s special operations forces, and where he was paired with a SOF technician, Mike Abbott.



“His standards soar above other engineers I’ve worked with, his work ethics are unparalleled, and his good-natured personality complete the trifecta,” said Abbott, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL. “He’s a wonderful young man, an outstanding engineer, and the Navy is blessed to have such a fantastic person as an employee.”



The duo worked on a myriad of tasks to enhance 3rd SFG’s field equipment, including modified grenade pouches, upgrades to all-terrain vehicle weapon mounts and communication equipment.



Yates also worked to deactivate Camp Deyer and prepare its equipment to return to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. This often led to 17-hour workdays for the engineer as he ensured records and inventory were accurate, and the equipment was prepared. Once the base closed, he returned to Bagram AF for the remainder of his deployment, and continued to work with Army Special Forces and other military units.



Yates spoke about how his time at NUWC Keyport helped him prepare for the deployment.



“Keyport helped prepare me a great deal,” he said. “Keyport taught me a lot about computer aided design modeling for planning projects to a great degree of accuracy. I also was well prepared for applying (three dimensional) printing as a process for small scale manufacturing (and) prototyping.”



Yates was reminded of a lesson Abbott taught him when asked about the importance of quality when working with warfighters.



“Short cuts aren’t, and good enough isn’t.”



NUWC Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.