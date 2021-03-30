ARNORTH to oversee military vaccination support to FEMA at five new locations

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 860 Department of Defense military medical and support personnel deployed to Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Virginia, and will deploy to Indiana and Missouri, to support state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Centers. U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, will oversee the multi-service military COVID-19 response operation in support of the states and the federal vaccination pilot.



“Currently, our service members, in support of FEMA and the whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinate tens of thousands of Americans every day,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “Once open, these five new sites will have the capability to administer up to 21,000 vaccinations daily, bringing our joint force close to 100,000 vaccinations a day.”



In Indiana, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force, arriving April 2, will support the CVC at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.



In Massachusetts, an approximate 220-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Navy, who arrived March 26, will support the CVC at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.



In Missouri, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy, arriving April 2, will support the CVC at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.



In New Jersey, an approximate 220-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Air Force, who arrived March 26, will support the CVC at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Naimoli Family Athletic and Recreational Facility in Newark.



In Virginia, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy, who arrived March 26, will support the CVC at the former Macy’s in Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.



According to FEMA, a Type 1 Team is capable of administering up to 6,000 vaccinations a day, while a Type 2 Team is capable of administering up to 3,000 vaccinations a day. For more information regarding these teams and CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_03-26-2021.pdf.



These military medical and support personnel join approximately 3,000 others from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force already supporting the federal vaccination effort in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.



To date, these military personnel have administered approximately 1.7 million vaccines.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp.



- 30 -

