Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCCL's Corpsman receives recognition for her impact in the fight against COVID.

    NMCCL's Corpsman receives recognition for her impact in the fight against COVID

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina | The COVID-19 Pandemic has brought numerous challenges to our community, but with our...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Story by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The COVID-19 Pandemic has brought numerous challenges to our community, but with our AMAZING team here at NMCCL, we have worked hard to overcome these challenges!

    Recently, Hospital Corpsman Denisse Estrada Suarez was recognized for her commitment to our patients while serving at the Wallace Creek COVID-19 Vaccine site.

    HN Estrada Suarez noticed a challenge among Spanish-speakers who were attempting to fill out the medical questionnaire necessary for screening prior to receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.
    She used her bilingual skillset to translate the medical questionnaire and overcame language barriers that would have prevented some recipients from receiving the vaccine.

    HN Estrada Suarez’s actions demonstrated her commitment to providing quality care to our patients and illustrated the impact individual sailors have in our nation’s fight to end the global
    pandemic. For her ingenuity and support, HN Estrada Suarez was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by NMCCL's Director and Commander CAPT Reginald Ewing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 14:21
    Story ID: 392618
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL's Corpsman receives recognition for her impact in the fight against COVID., by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT