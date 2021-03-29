Goodfellow wing commander visits IAAFA

Photo By Vanessa Adame | Capt. Daniel Sierra, International Squadron Officer Course student, asks a question...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Adame | Capt. Daniel Sierra, International Squadron Officer Course student, asks a question during a briefing with Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy March 15, 2021. Nazario addressed approximately 40 international and U.S. Air Force members as part of a visit to learn more about the top enlisted PME center in the Air Force. IAAFA is located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 17th Training Wing commander from Goodfellow AFB visited with leaders and students at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy March 15.



Col. Andres Nazario met with members of International Student Support and briefed approximately 40 international and U.S. Air Force members, as part of a visit to learn more about the top enlisted PME center in the Air Force. According to the colonel, the visit was prompted by a social media commentary about the International Student Officer Course at IAAFA.



“It was the first time I’ve been here at IAAFA and it was very important that I come and visit,” he said in Spanish.



Nazario, who is a graduate of the Inter-American Defense College in Washington, spoke about IAAFA’s role in national security and the importance of the academy’s relationship with our alliances in the world.



“This type of class is extremely important,” he said. “Each one of us learn from one another. That is the difference. The point is that not one of us completes the mission alone.”



Nazario concluded his visit to IAAFA with his thoughts on leadership, using LEAP as an acronym for love, energy, audacity and proof to continue to propel students to stand out as leaders.



The academy works closely with Goodfellow AFB, which provides cryptologic and intelligence training for the Air Force, to keep IAAFA’s intelligence courses aligned with the schoolhouse’s curriculum.