Carteret MAC Recognizes Cherry Point Sailor as Service Person of the Quarter

Courtesy Photo | Ms. Lori Tulloch, left, Chairperson of the Carteret County Military Affairs Committee, stands with Retail Specialist 2 Cody Parrish during a ceremony held Friday March 26, 2021 at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. The MAC recognized Parrish as their Service Person of the Quarter for his local volunteer efforts at the county's Animal Shelter and litter cleanup efforts.

A Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point was recently recognized for his service and contributions to the local community.



The Carteret County Military Affairs Committee recognized Retail Services Specialist Cody Parrish as their Service Person of the Quarter during a ceremony Friday, March 26 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



“I want to give back to the community and make a positive impact,” said Parrish about his motivation to volunteer.



Parrish focused much of his efforts at the Carteret County Animal Shelter, exercising dogs and cats, cleaning kennels and equipment and answering questions about adoptions. He also lent his expertise to special projects at the facility. Additionally, he volunteered during litter cleanup efforts in the county.



A Retail Specialist, Parrish receives and processes medical supplies and equipment, ensuring the Clinic’s smooth day-to-day operations.



“I want people to see that a Sailor is willing to volunteer out of their own heart,” says Parrish about the example he sets for his peers. “My mother told me to volunteer when no one is looking...it makes me feel like I am making a difference.”