Congratulations 2020 Annual Awards winners!

Goodfellow leadership traveled around base to present the 2020 Annual Award winners here, March 5.
Award nominees received their medallions from squadron or group leadership prior to the delivery of the winner’s awards.
Congratulations to the following award recipients:
Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Baily Hunter, 17th Training Wing Judge Advocate
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Shira Little, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Darrin Donovan, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Volunteer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Coriann DeLapo, 314th Training Squadron
First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, 311th Training Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year: 2nd Lt. Sidney Rodriguez, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Jacqueline Hull, 315th Training Squadron
Unit of the Year: 316th Training Squadron
Agency of the Year: 17th Training Wing Command Post
Key Spouse of the Year: Angela Buckley, 17th Mission Support Group
Civilian Category I Non-Supervisory of the Year: Kristy Ishmael, 17th Comptroller Squadron
Civilian Category II Non-Supervisory of the Year: Michael Richter, 17th Training Support Squadron
Civilian Category III Non-Supervisory of the Year: JoAnne Andrys, 315th TRS
Civilian Category II Supervisory of the Year: Adam Jara, 17th HCOS
Civilian Category III Supervisory of the Year: Nicole Pennington, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron
Honor Guard Member of the Year: SrA Carlo Valencia, 316th TRS
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year: Staff Sgt. Bobbie Maylone, 17th Force Support Squadron
Color Guard Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Roy Ramossoler, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion
Goodfellow Junior Service Member of the Year: Senior Airmanp Brianna Cash, 17th CPTS
Goodfellow Service Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Meghan Roberts, Marine Corps Detachment
Goodfellow Senior Service Member of the Year: Sgt. First Class Adrian Gallegos, 344th MI BN
Goodfellow Volunteer of the Year: Sgt. Alisha Willemssen, MCD
