    Congratulations 2020 Annual Awards winners!

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Ashley Thrash | Members of the 316th Training Squadron gather for a photo outside of the 316th TRS...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow leadership traveled around base to present the 2020 Annual Award winners here, March 5.

    Award nominees received their medallions from squadron or group leadership prior to the delivery of the winner’s awards.

    Congratulations to the following award recipients:



    Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Baily Hunter, 17th Training Wing Judge Advocate

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Shira Little, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Darrin Donovan, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Volunteer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Coriann DeLapo, 314th Training Squadron

    First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, 311th Training Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year: 2nd Lt. Sidney Rodriguez, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Jacqueline Hull, 315th Training Squadron

    Unit of the Year: 316th Training Squadron

    Agency of the Year: 17th Training Wing Command Post

    Key Spouse of the Year: Angela Buckley, 17th Mission Support Group

    Civilian Category I Non-Supervisory of the Year: Kristy Ishmael, 17th Comptroller Squadron

    Civilian Category II Non-Supervisory of the Year: Michael Richter, 17th Training Support Squadron

    Civilian Category III Non-Supervisory of the Year: JoAnne Andrys, 315th TRS

    Civilian Category II Supervisory of the Year: Adam Jara, 17th HCOS

    Civilian Category III Supervisory of the Year: Nicole Pennington, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Honor Guard Member of the Year: SrA Carlo Valencia, 316th TRS

    Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year: Staff Sgt. Bobbie Maylone, 17th Force Support Squadron

    Color Guard Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Roy Ramossoler, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion

    Goodfellow Junior Service Member of the Year: Senior Airmanp Brianna Cash, 17th CPTS

    Goodfellow Service Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Meghan Roberts, Marine Corps Detachment

    Goodfellow Senior Service Member of the Year: Sgt. First Class Adrian Gallegos, 344th MI BN

    Goodfellow Volunteer of the Year: Sgt. Alisha Willemssen, MCD

