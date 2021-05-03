Congratulations 2020 Annual Awards winners!

Goodfellow leadership traveled around base to present the 2020 Annual Award winners here, March 5.



Award nominees received their medallions from squadron or group leadership prior to the delivery of the winner’s awards.



Congratulations to the following award recipients:







Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Baily Hunter, 17th Training Wing Judge Advocate



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Shira Little, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Darrin Donovan, 17th Security Forces Squadron



Volunteer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Coriann DeLapo, 314th Training Squadron



First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, 311th Training Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Year: 2nd Lt. Sidney Rodriguez, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Jacqueline Hull, 315th Training Squadron



Unit of the Year: 316th Training Squadron



Agency of the Year: 17th Training Wing Command Post



Key Spouse of the Year: Angela Buckley, 17th Mission Support Group



Civilian Category I Non-Supervisory of the Year: Kristy Ishmael, 17th Comptroller Squadron



Civilian Category II Non-Supervisory of the Year: Michael Richter, 17th Training Support Squadron



Civilian Category III Non-Supervisory of the Year: JoAnne Andrys, 315th TRS



Civilian Category II Supervisory of the Year: Adam Jara, 17th HCOS



Civilian Category III Supervisory of the Year: Nicole Pennington, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron



Honor Guard Member of the Year: SrA Carlo Valencia, 316th TRS



Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year: Staff Sgt. Bobbie Maylone, 17th Force Support Squadron



Color Guard Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Roy Ramossoler, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion



Goodfellow Junior Service Member of the Year: Senior Airmanp Brianna Cash, 17th CPTS



Goodfellow Service Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Meghan Roberts, Marine Corps Detachment



Goodfellow Senior Service Member of the Year: Sgt. First Class Adrian Gallegos, 344th MI BN



Goodfellow Volunteer of the Year: Sgt. Alisha Willemssen, MCD

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 Story ID: 392602 This work, Congratulations 2020 Annual Awards winners!, by SSgt Seraiah Wolf