Building Strong Bonds with Soldiers

The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade held a Strong Bonds event for Soldiers in Charleston, South Carolina, March 26-28. Strong Bond events are unit-based and chaplain-led retreats conducted off post for Soldiers and their families to attend.



The purpose of the event was to discuss how to effectively react to life events people can and cannot control referencing a book called, The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People written by Stephen R. Covey.



“The purpose is to deepen their self development, there is no added agenda, no test and there are no standards that need to be met,” said Maj. Owen Chandler, the chaplain for 3rd DSB. “It’s a pressure free, judgement free, environment that seeks to care for the Soldier and the Soldier's family.”



The seven habits are; being proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand then to be understood, synergism and sharpen the saw.



All these habits point toward avoiding egocentric thinking and teaches attendees to put themselves in other people's circumstances.



“The topic being the 7 habits seemed like a good tool I would need to take forward based on the mission we have going on,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Bigley, an information technology specialist, assigned to the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd DSB, who is currently preparing for an upcoming deployment.



While many who attended brought their families, single Soldiers were also welcomed, due to this specific curriculum being broad enough to teach all Soldiers.



“I thought it would be good since my husband and I are newly married, that we can learn some good habits to bring into our marriage,” said Spc. Jade Lewis, a cable system installer, assigned to the DSTB.



Soldiers and their Families were also given time to explore Charleston and reflect on the event’s topics while enjoying time away from post.



“It’s a nice break away from Fort Stewart, just to not feel at work all the time,” said Lewis.



There are expected to be two more Strong Bonds events planned for April, one for Soldiers and their families and one for single Soldiers. The events will focus on the upcoming deployment and how to prepare Soldiers and Families emotionally and physically for some of the challenges they may face.



“These are really unique opportunities that equip you, enrich you and help provide renewal,” said Chandler “It gives them an opportunity to step away from the roles that they have Monday through Friday to think different and be different.”







