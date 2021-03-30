AMCOM G-1 explains how to verify employment

When Department of Army the employees apply for loans, ort new positions or others processes that require approval, they are often required to provide employee verification.



Employment verification for Department of Army Civilian employees is an auto-generated notice of employment information and optionally, salary information and service periods provide to an external organization or person, also known as recipient.



“All Department of the Army civilian employees have access to MyBiz+ site where employees are able to generate verification notices directly to a third party requester via email,” said Carlen Chestang, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command G-1 director. “The recipient and the employee will both receive a password protected attachment, an only the employee received the password in a separate email. Then the employee must provide the password to the recipient.”



Chestang went on to state that the verification process can only be done through the employee’s MyBiz+ account.



“Neither AMCOM G-1 nor [Civilian Human Resources Agency] staff are authorized to release employee verification information,” said Chestang.



The process to provide the verification is instant, as long as employees follow the directions outlined.



The step-by-step instructions on how to obtain employee verification can be found at https://amcom.aep.army.mil/G1/HROD/default.aspx.

