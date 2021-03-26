Go Nuts! Everybody’s a Wiener at SUBASE New London

GROTON, Conn. – Things got a little nutty onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London when the Planters NUTmobile and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited the base Navy Exchange (NEX) to spread a little joy before the weekend, March 26.



The drizzly March weather and its gray mood was replaced by the laughter of children and the bright cheer of the painted promotional vehicles. If the iconic sunshine yellow and orange Wienermobile parked perpendicular to the roasted tan NUTmobile were not enough to attract crowds, Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers passed out “Wienie Whistles” and Planters Peanutters likewise shared packs of roasted peanuts to draw in passers-by.



“My job is to spread joy across the salty streets of America!” exclaimed one Peanutter, whose visit to the base and opportunity to meet Sailors and families was a homecoming.



“My father worked on this base for seven years,” said Grace Noice, also known by her Peanutter name as Go Nuts Grace. “My mom and I used to shop at the NEX. This was actually the first place I ever saw the Wienermobile, so to be back here with the NUTmobile is a very full circle moment for me.”

SUBASE New London NEX Manager Dave Lewis brought his children to meet Mr. Peanut and see the Wienermobile. Lewis said it was great to be able to host such a fun, cheerful event on the base.



“They contacted us and asked if we had any opportunity for them to come and spread some joy,” said Lewis. “We jumped at the chance to have them come out on this gloomy Friday and bring some smiles and cheer. It has worked and everyone’s having a great time. My kids are ecstatic.”



Naval Submarine School Instructor Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Sean Patterson was pleasantly surprised by the presence of the food-shaped vehicles, which he saw from the fifth floor of his building after dismissing his students for the day.



“I grew up watching this thing on TV during my childhood,” said Patterson. “The fact we’ve got the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and NUTmobile on the same base is a rare event. I had to stop by and get a photo.”



SUBASE New London Command Master Chief Kellen Voland also stopped by to greet Mr. Peanut and thank the Hotdoggers and Peanutters for spreading joy.



Voland said in addition to boosting general morale, the promotional vehicle visit also served as a precursor to the base widening activities and events as COVID-19 risks may diminish.



“It’s been a long time since we’ve had things like this because of the virus,” said Voland. “Certainly, we must continue to wear masks, get shots, and stay home if sick. But this may be the first of many opportunities to have fun stuff like this back on SUBASE if the environment allows. We’re looking forward to more. It’s just a matter of time.”



Until then, on a recent Friday afternoon at SUBASE New London, the pandemic seemed momentarily distant as experienced salty Sailors and cheery young children relished blowing Wienie Whistles, tipping a hat with Mr. Peanut, and posing alongside the zany Wiener- and NUTmobiles.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 10:52 Story ID: 392588 Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Go Nuts! Everybody’s a Wiener at SUBASE New London, by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.