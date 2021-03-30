It is a priority goal of the United States to strengthen security for the United States, Djibouti, and the region. U.S. forces, alongside our Djiboutian partners, remain committed to building a stronger, safer region, void of extremist groups that threaten our citizens and undermine regional peace and security.



We will continue to train and work with our partners to promote security and stability in the region. Together, we will ensure there is no safe haven for extremists who pose long-term threats to regional stability and development, or who indiscriminately call for violence and seed unrest.



The United States will continue to support our allies through meaningful partnerships for the advancement of our shared interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:04 Story ID: 392569 Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Countering Extremist Calls for Violence Statement, by MSgt Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.