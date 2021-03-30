Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Countering Extremist Calls for Violence Statement

    DJIBOUTI

    03.30.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    It is a priority goal of the United States to strengthen security for the United States, Djibouti, and the region. U.S. forces, alongside our Djiboutian partners, remain committed to building a stronger, safer region, void of extremist groups that threaten our citizens and undermine regional peace and security.

    We will continue to train and work with our partners to promote security and stability in the region. Together, we will ensure there is no safe haven for extremists who pose long-term threats to regional stability and development, or who indiscriminately call for violence and seed unrest.

    The United States will continue to support our allies through meaningful partnerships for the advancement of our shared interests.

