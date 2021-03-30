Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- LCDR Caroline Kearney

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Kearney is currently the Executive Officer at Coast Guard Aviation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Kearney is currently the Executive Officer at Coast Guard Aviation Technical Training Center, Elizabeth City, NC (U.S. Coast Guard Photo). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of women who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Kearney

Duty Title: Executive Officer

Duty Location: Coast Guard Aviation Technical Training Center, Elizabeth City, NC.



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



While in high school, I knew I wanted to pursue a degree, but I also wanted something more than a typical 9 to 5 job. I decided to attend the Coast Guard Academy because at the time, the Coast Guard was the only military service where all jobs and career paths were open to women. It was very important to me to join an organization where I wasn’t limited based on my sex.



What is meaningful to you about currently serving in the Coast Guard?



I enjoy demonstrating first hand that a woman’s place is wherever she wants to be. As a helicopter pilot, I have rescued people in their time of need. While in the helicopter, those I have rescued cannot see any distinguishing features that identify me as female. I remember one particular case where a picture of my helicopter crew and those we rescued were released to the media - people commented online in a pleasantly surprised manner to see a woman in command of that aircraft. I think it hits home with many people that if you can do the job, no one cares what you look like.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



The Coast Guard has helped me find a purpose, passion, and family. When my service in the Coast Guard ends, I’ll take those with me. I’ve found friends that are like family, and friends that became family. I met my husband while at the Coast Guard Academy who is also an active duty Coast Guard pilot. Together, we’ve navigated two military careers, and added two young sons to our family.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



“Stronger Together” means that each person brings a unique vision and skillset to the table. I look forward to the day when the Coast Guard mirrors the diversity of the United States, and that gap closes with each generation.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



Though I have several mentors that positively impact my service, LCDR (USCG Ret.) Jason Gelfand stands out. He was a prior Marine, and joined the Coast Guard through the Direct Commission Aviator program. Our backgrounds and experiences are vastly different, but having that different perspective benefitted me so much. It’s important for women in the Coast Guard to have multiple mentors - some with similar goals and backgrounds, and some with different goals and backgrounds. We lose valuable perspectives if we limit ourselves to just women mentoring women.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong women members. How have they helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



I am able to have a Coast Guard career, be a mother, and be a military spouse all at the same time. I owe not having to “choose” to those who came before me.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



I’m excited for the continued modernization of Coast Guard policies that impact women and their service retention rates. The updates to co-location policy and primary/secondary caregiver leave are examples of modernized policy that I have personally benefited from.